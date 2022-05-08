Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 798,093 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 5,790,301 shares.The stock last traded at $5.05 and had previously closed at $5.29.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NVTA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Invitae from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Invitae from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Invitae from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Invitae from $10.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.07.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.77. The company has a quick ratio of 7.95, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Invitae ( NYSE:NVTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $123.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.31 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 148.62% and a negative return on equity of 24.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Invitae Co. will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 19,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $131,043.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 31,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $209,992.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,611 shares of company stock worth $499,148 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVTA. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invitae during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Invitae by 179.2% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Invitae in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Invitae by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invitae by 140.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

