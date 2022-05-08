ION One Day Volume Reaches $64.00 (ION)

ION (ION) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 8th. One ION coin can now be bought for $0.0171 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ION has traded down 38.9% against the U.S. dollar. ION has a total market cap of $236,212.89 and approximately $64.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ION alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.23 or 0.00152973 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00033326 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.59 or 0.00335579 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00040651 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

About ION

ION uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,736,638 coins and its circulating supply is 13,836,638 coins. The official website for ION is ionomy.com . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ION is medium.com/@ionomy . The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ION

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ION Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ION and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.