ION Reaches One Day Volume of $65.00 (ION)

ION (ION) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 8th. During the last seven days, ION has traded down 33.7% against the US dollar. One ION coin can currently be bought for about $0.0174 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges. ION has a total market capitalization of $240,638.45 and $65.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ION Coin Profile

ION (ION) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,736,375 coins and its circulating supply is 13,836,375 coins. ION’s official message board is medium.com/@ionomy . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ION is ionomy.com . The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ION Coin Trading

