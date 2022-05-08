iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $92.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.76 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 33.11% and a negative net margin of 36.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.95) EPS.

NASDAQ IRTC traded up $6.85 on Friday, reaching $124.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,102,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.89. iRhythm Technologies has a 1-year low of $41.66 and a 1-year high of $169.54.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, CFO Douglas Devine sold 4,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total value of $556,916.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Vort sold 3,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total value of $419,369.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,983 shares of company stock worth $2,798,517. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRTC. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,783,000 after acquiring an additional 105,154 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 420.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 172.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IRTC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Oppenheimer upgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research upgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, iRhythm Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.50.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

