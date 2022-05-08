iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Posts Earnings Results

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 33.11% and a negative net margin of 36.43%. The company had revenue of $92.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.95) EPS. iRhythm Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ IRTC traded up $6.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $124.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,102,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,273. iRhythm Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $41.66 and a fifty-two week high of $169.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.89.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BTIG Research raised iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, iRhythm Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.50.

In other news, CFO Douglas Devine sold 4,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total value of $556,916.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 2,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total value of $320,865.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,983 shares of company stock worth $2,798,517 over the last ninety days. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 117,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,870,000 after purchasing an additional 17,401 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,770,000 after buying an additional 16,755 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 42,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after buying an additional 16,429 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,733,000. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.