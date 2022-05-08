Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $97.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.62 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 124.83% and a return on equity of 33.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS.
IRWD traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.03. 2,565,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,951,954. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.12 and its 200 day moving average is $11.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $10.13 and a one year high of $14.27.
In related news, insider Ronald Silver sold 3,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $38,645.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several analysts have recently commented on IRWD shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.75.
About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.
