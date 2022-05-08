Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $97.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.62 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 124.83% and a return on equity of 33.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS.

IRWD traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.03. 2,565,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,951,954. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.12 and its 200 day moving average is $11.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $10.13 and a one year high of $14.27.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, insider Ronald Silver sold 3,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $38,645.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 40,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 211,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,944 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 59.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 14,229 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 95.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 26,006 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently commented on IRWD shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.