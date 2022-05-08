iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Stock Holdings Lowered by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV reduced its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,417 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 140,823.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 215,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,950,000 after acquiring an additional 215,460 shares in the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 544,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,298,000 after acquiring an additional 14,492 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 209.7% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,661,000. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IGIB opened at $51.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.01. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $51.51 and a 52 week high of $61.31.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.122 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This is an increase from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%.

