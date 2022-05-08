iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) is WINTON GROUP Ltd’s 2nd Largest Position

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,882 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $22,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.03. 1,890,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,211,131. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $96.93 and a one year high of $108.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.74 and its 200 day moving average is $104.49.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.148 per share. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd.

iShares MBS ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

