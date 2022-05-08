iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Position Increased by GM Advisory Group Inc.

GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 624,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,259 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of GM Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. GM Advisory Group Inc. owned about 0.73% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $34,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACWX. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 776.5% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the third quarter valued at about $202,000.

NASDAQ ACWX traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.66. 5,241,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,489,770. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $47.37 and a 12 month high of $59.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.83.

