iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Stake Boosted by GM Advisory Group Inc.

GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,152 shares during the period. iShares North American Tech ETF comprises approximately 5.1% of GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. GM Advisory Group Inc. owned about 1.48% of iShares North American Tech ETF worth $57,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IGM. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iShares North American Tech ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 162,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,649,000 after purchasing an additional 17,273 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares North American Tech ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 98,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,775,000 after purchasing an additional 8,971 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in iShares North American Tech ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,940,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares North American Tech ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in iShares North American Tech ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,866,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IGM traded down $5.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $326.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,579. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $364.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $399.18. iShares North American Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $321.88 and a fifty-two week high of $453.66.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

