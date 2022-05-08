iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Day & Ennis LLC

Day & Ennis LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 76,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 12.0% of Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $36,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Cordant Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $413.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,978,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,143,021. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $406.34 and a one year high of $482.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $438.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $452.25.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

