iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 14.3% of Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $76,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,224,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,669,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,856 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,863,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,382,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410,956 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,129,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,555,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,418 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,380,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,626,054,000 after purchasing an additional 932,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,848,000 after purchasing an additional 458,786 shares during the last quarter.

IVV traded down $2.24 on Friday, reaching $413.21. The stock had a trading volume of 8,978,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,143,021. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $406.34 and a 12-month high of $482.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $438.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $452.25.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

