iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Position Increased by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 18,594.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 613,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 609,890 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 6.7% of Vicus Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $65,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Curtis Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 2,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.0% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,375,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,055,252. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.58. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $97.90 and a 52-week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

