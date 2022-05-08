iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $4,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IYW. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 69.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 133.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW opened at $89.11 on Friday. iShares US Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $86.43 and a twelve month high of $118.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.80.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

