Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $499.97 Million

Analysts expect that Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) will post $499.97 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Itron’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $509.85 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $493.51 million. Itron posted sales of $489.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Itron will report full year sales of $2.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Itron.

Get Itron alerts:

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Itron had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $475.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens lowered their price objective on Itron from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Itron from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Itron from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Itron from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Itron from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.36.

In related news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 4,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $250,737.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 3,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $190,418.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,033 shares of company stock worth $696,751 over the last ninety days. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 34.7% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 13,623 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 6.9% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,791,507 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $210,450,000 after purchasing an additional 179,061 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itron during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,192,000. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 28.6% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 213,667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,160,000 after purchasing an additional 47,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 119.8% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 56,560 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 30,833 shares in the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITRI stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.35. 319,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,390. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.56 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.68. Itron has a 12 month low of $44.02 and a 12 month high of $102.32.

About Itron (Get Rating)

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Itron (ITRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.