James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is an insurance company which own and operate specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. The Company operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance and Casualty Reinsurance segments. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on JRVR. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of James River Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of James River Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of James River Group from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of James River Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of James River Group from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.83.

James River Group stock opened at $22.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $846.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. James River Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.76 and a fifty-two week high of $39.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.43.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($2.27). The firm had revenue of $207.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.57 million. James River Group had a negative return on equity of 24.27% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.95) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that James River Group will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. James River Group’s payout ratio is currently -3.85%.

In other news, CFO Sarah C. Doran acquired 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $96,768.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank D’orazio acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,032,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 79,715 shares of company stock worth $1,638,038 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JRVR. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of James River Group by 5,456.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,684,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,474 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of James River Group by 747,608.6% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 523,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,079,000 after purchasing an additional 523,326 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of James River Group by 801.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 532,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,336,000 after purchasing an additional 473,279 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of James River Group by 480.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 556,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,979,000 after purchasing an additional 460,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of James River Group by 323.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 381,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,993,000 after purchasing an additional 291,459 shares during the last quarter. 98.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

