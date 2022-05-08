JD Sports Fashion’s (JD) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.00) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Friday, January 14th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.50) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.56) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.12) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Friday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JD Sports Fashion presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 553.75 ($6.92).

JD Sports Fashion stock opened at GBX 123.55 ($1.54) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 144.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.17. JD Sports Fashion has a fifty-two week low of GBX 121.20 ($1.51) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 235.70 ($2.94). The company has a market capitalization of £6.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.89.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

