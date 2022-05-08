Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) Trading Down 0.6%

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Rating) fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.97 and last traded at $1.99. 35,036 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 48,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.
The company has a market capitalization of $107.52 million, a PE ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.62.
Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.20. Jiayin Group had a negative return on equity of 283.72% and a net margin of 26.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jiayin Group Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.
Jiayin Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:JFIN)
Jiayin Group Inc operates as an online individual finance platform that connects individual investors and individual borrowers in China. It operates a secure and open platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between investors and borrowers. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.
