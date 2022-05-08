Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) Trading Down 0.6%

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Rating) fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.97 and last traded at $1.99. 35,036 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 48,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $107.52 million, a PE ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.62.

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.20. Jiayin Group had a negative return on equity of 283.72% and a net margin of 26.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jiayin Group Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jiayin Group by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 7,272 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Jiayin Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Jiayin Group by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 124,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 36,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Jiayin Group by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 84,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 31,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jiayin Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 44.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jiayin Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:JFIN)

Jiayin Group Inc operates as an online individual finance platform that connects individual investors and individual borrowers in China. It operates a secure and open platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between investors and borrowers. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

