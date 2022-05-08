JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Price Target to GBX 315

Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 370 ($4.62) to GBX 315 ($3.94) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 340 ($4.25) to GBX 335 ($4.18) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 325 ($4.06) to GBX 336 ($4.20) in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $260.37.

OTCMKTS:DIISY opened at $11.72 on Thursday. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $17.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.04.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.7376 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.62%.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

