JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) Target Price to SEK 285

Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 310 to SEK 285 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Intrum AB (publ) stock opened at $23.65 on Wednesday. Intrum AB has a 1 year low of $22.29 and a 1 year high of $37.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.34 and a 200-day moving average of $27.16.
Intrum AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)
