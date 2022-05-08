JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) Target Price to SEK 285

Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 310 to SEK 285 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Intrum AB (publ) stock opened at $23.65 on Wednesday. Intrum AB has a 1 year low of $22.29 and a 1 year high of $37.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.34 and a 200-day moving average of $27.16.

Intrum AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides credit management and financial services in Europe and internationally. The company offers credit optimization services, including credit monitoring, credit decision, factoring, and credit information services; and debt collection comprising surveillance and purchase services.

