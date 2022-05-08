JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 91.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,847 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 631,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,881,000 after acquiring an additional 47,110 shares during the period. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 82,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 14,938 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,810,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 13,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 4,359 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 333,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,833,000 after acquiring an additional 34,362 shares during the period.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.41.

