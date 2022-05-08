KARMA (KARMA) Market Cap Hits $5.33 Million

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. KARMA has a market cap of $5.33 million and $61.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, KARMA has traded down 12.4% against the dollar. One KARMA coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001535 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004315 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000024 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00045587 BTC.

Giresunspor Token (GRS) traded 38.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000099 BTC.

KARMA Profile

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092 . KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

Buying and Selling KARMA

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KARMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

