Katalyo (KTLYO) Price Tops $0.0512 on Top Exchanges

Katalyo (KTLYO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 8th. One Katalyo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0512 or 0.00000147 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Katalyo has a total market cap of $547,832.95 and approximately $74,919.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Katalyo has traded 21.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded up 497,539.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00068377 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002875 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.52 or 0.00182812 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $185.94 or 0.00535146 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00039048 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,824.93 or 1.98083707 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Katalyo Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. The official message board for Katalyo is katalyo.medium.com . The official website for Katalyo is www.katalyo.com . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo

Buying and Selling Katalyo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using US dollars.

