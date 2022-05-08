Katalyo Trading Down 14.6% This Week (KTLYO)

Katalyo (KTLYO) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 8th. In the last seven days, Katalyo has traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Katalyo has a total market capitalization of $539,041.45 and approximately $68,224.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Katalyo coin can currently be bought for $0.0504 or 0.00000147 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded 2,635,871.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.84 or 0.00368191 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002926 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.93 or 0.00189978 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $188.93 or 0.00552774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00039360 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61,033.19 or 1.78569327 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Katalyo

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. The official website for Katalyo is www.katalyo.com . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . The official message board for Katalyo is katalyo.medium.com

Katalyo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Katalyo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Katalyo using one of the exchanges listed above.

