KeyCorp Cuts Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Price Target to $300.00

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by KeyCorp from $390.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.83 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.60 EPS.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $377.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $387.88.
Shares of CRL stock opened at $241.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.34. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52 week low of $230.62 and a 52 week high of $460.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $328.75.
In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.80, for a total transaction of $333,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total transaction of $6,309,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,975 shares of company stock valued at $11,791,146. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Charles River Laboratories International (Get Rating)
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).
