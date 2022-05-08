KeyCorp Cuts Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Price Target to $300.00

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by KeyCorp from $390.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.83 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.60 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $377.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $387.88.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $241.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.34. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52 week low of $230.62 and a 52 week high of $460.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $328.75.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $913.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.64 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.80, for a total transaction of $333,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total transaction of $6,309,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,975 shares of company stock valued at $11,791,146. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

