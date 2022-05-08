KeyCorp Trims Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Target Price to $15.00

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Udemy from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Udemy in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Udemy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Udemy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Udemy in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.85.

NASDAQ:UDMY opened at $12.54 on Thursday. Udemy has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $32.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.87.

Udemy ( NASDAQ:UDMY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $152.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Udemy will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Udemy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Udemy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,937,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Udemy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $434,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Udemy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Udemy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

