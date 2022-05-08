Kineko Price Tops $0.15 on Exchanges (KKO)

Kineko (KKO) traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 8th. Kineko has a market capitalization of $1.38 million and approximately $13,008.00 worth of Kineko was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kineko coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000428 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Kineko has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded 1,983,150.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.68 or 0.00275016 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002905 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.62 or 0.00181891 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $187.60 or 0.00544908 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00038700 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,856.11 or 1.97096143 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Kineko Profile

Kineko’s total supply is 50,027,060 coins and its circulating supply is 9,334,291 coins. Kineko’s official Twitter account is @KinekoDefi

Buying and Selling Kineko

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kineko directly using US dollars.

