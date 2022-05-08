Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at National Bankshares

National Bankshares started coverage on shares of Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a C$18.00 price target on the stock.

TSE:KEC opened at C$12.35 on Wednesday. Kiwetinohk Energy has a one year low of C$11.49 and a one year high of C$14.00.

About Kiwetinohk Energy

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp., an energy transition company, engages in the development and production of natural gas in west-central Alberta. It also develops and operates renewable solar and wind power projects; natural gas-fired power generation plants; produces hydrogen; produces and markets oil, condensate, carbon dioxide, and natural gas liquids; and produces clean products from natural gas.

