Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at National Bankshares

National Bankshares started coverage on shares of Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a C$18.00 price target on the stock.
TSE:KEC opened at C$12.35 on Wednesday. Kiwetinohk Energy has a one year low of C$11.49 and a one year high of C$14.00.
About Kiwetinohk Energy (Get Rating)
