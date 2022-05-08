Klaytn (KLAY) One Day Trading Volume Hits $71.84 Million

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. In the last week, Klaytn has traded down 17.9% against the US dollar. One Klaytn coin can currently be bought for $0.60 or 0.00001780 BTC on major exchanges. Klaytn has a total market cap of $1.68 billion and approximately $71.84 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Klaytn alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded 379% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.78 or 0.00349953 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002971 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.87 or 0.00183842 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $192.65 or 0.00572441 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00038818 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63,419.52 or 1.88441120 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Klaytn Profile

Klaytn was first traded on October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,782,297,981 coins and its circulating supply is 2,797,671,746 coins. Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.com . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Klaytn Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klaytn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klaytn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Klaytn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klaytn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.