Klever Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $17.26 Million (KLV)

Klever (KLV) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. During the last week, Klever has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. One Klever coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0275 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Klever has a total market cap of $93.56 million and $17.26 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded 1,981,237.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.59 or 0.00274784 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002905 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.66 or 0.00184942 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $187.46 or 0.00544572 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00038956 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68,071.43 or 1.97745312 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Klever

Klever was first traded on August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. The official website for Klever is www.klever.io . Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Buying and Selling Klever

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klever should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klever using one of the exchanges listed above.

