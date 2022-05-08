Kusama Achieves Market Cap of $967.55 Million (KSM)

Kusama (KSM) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 8th. Over the last seven days, Kusama has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar. One Kusama coin can now be purchased for $114.23 or 0.00331022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kusama has a market cap of $967.55 million and $77.00 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded up 1,971,049.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.10 or 0.00272698 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002897 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.16 or 0.00188831 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.50 or 0.00543332 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00039060 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,566.87 or 1.98693905 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama Profile

Kusama was first traded on August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network . The official website for Kusama is kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Buying and Selling Kusama

