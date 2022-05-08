L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Air Liquide’s core business is to supply oxygen, nitrogen, hydrogen and many other gases and services to most industries (for example: steel, oil refining, chemicals, glass, electronics, healthcare, food processing, metallurgy, paper and aerospace). Their global presence (130 subsidiaries in more than 65 countries) allows them to combine the resources and expertise of a global enterprise with a powerful local presence based on independent customer-focused teams. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AIQUY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of L’Air Liquide from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of L’Air Liquide from €152.00 ($160.00) to €155.00 ($163.16) in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of L’Air Liquide from €185.00 ($194.74) to €187.00 ($196.84) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of L’Air Liquide from €152.00 ($160.00) to €160.00 ($168.42) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L’Air Liquide presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $150.00.

AIQUY stock opened at $33.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. L’Air Liquide has a twelve month low of $29.82 and a twelve month high of $36.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.15.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.4939 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.46%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIQUY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in L’Air Liquide by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 69.9% in the third quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 276.7% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 99,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy sectors; and gases, application equipment, and associated services to the materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.

