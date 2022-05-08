Landbox One Day Volume Reaches $25.00 (LAND)

Landbox (LAND) traded 62.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. One Landbox coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Landbox has traded 20% lower against the US dollar. Landbox has a market cap of $54,591.30 and $25.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded up 2,083,621% against the dollar and now trades at $99.48 or 0.00292416 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002939 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.51 or 0.00189620 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.75 or 0.00557765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00038730 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68,537.19 or 2.01463295 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Landbox Coin Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Landbox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landbox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Landbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

