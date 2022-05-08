Lazard Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) by 50.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 337,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 113,965 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $13,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 315,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,957,000 after buying an additional 14,432 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 9,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 72.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

Shares of NJR opened at $43.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.39. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 44.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.56. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $34.41 and a 12-month high of $47.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $912.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.88 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 3.79%. New Jersey Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is 146.47%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NJR shares. StockNews.com upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on New Jersey Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.