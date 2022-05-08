Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 29,017 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,017 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Crown worth $16,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of Crown by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Crown by 2.5% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in Crown by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Crown news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $686,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $41,509.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,706 shares of company stock worth $1,684,110 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Crown stock opened at $105.50 on Friday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.27 and a 52-week high of $130.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.10.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Crown had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 39.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. Crown’s payout ratio is currently -19.69%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CCK. TheStreet lowered shares of Crown from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised Crown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Crown from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crown in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.83.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

