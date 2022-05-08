Lazard Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 45.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,838 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 125,884 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Diamondback Energy worth $16,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 74,829 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,084,000 after buying an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 129,254 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $12,237,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 380,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $35,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,455 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael P. Cross sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $556,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas F. Hawkins sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total value of $1,101,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,319,960. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $142.93 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.93 and a 12 month high of $147.99. The stock has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.44. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 34.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 25.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.82%.

FANG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.58.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

