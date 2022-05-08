Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $14.94 Million Stock Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,580 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 28,129 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Amdocs worth $14,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Amdocs in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Amdocs in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Amdocs by 197.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Amdocs by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Amdocs in the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. 87.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX opened at $79.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.43. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Amdocs Limited has a 52-week low of $68.33 and a 52-week high of $84.39.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

