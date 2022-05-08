Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 42,161 Shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 375,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,161 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.58% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $19,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 21,892 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 416,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,062,000 after buying an additional 22,146 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,952,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 285,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,709,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AIMC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut Altra Industrial Motion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Altra Industrial Motion from $46.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.41.

AIMC stock opened at $39.13 on Friday. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $33.63 and a fifty-two week high of $68.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.13.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $511.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.00 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 1.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

Altra Industrial Motion Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

