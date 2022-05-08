Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 8,272 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,272 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $15,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 247.2% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $134.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $150.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $131.48 and a twelve month high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.59%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TT. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $174.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Trane Technologies from $217.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Trane Technologies from $171.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.31.

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 5,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total value of $790,994.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 5,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $941,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

