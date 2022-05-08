Lazard Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,335 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $17,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EPAM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 94.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 589,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $336,217,000 after buying an additional 285,923 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth $172,415,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 787,734 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $526,561,000 after buying an additional 183,846 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 110.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 277,274 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $158,179,000 after buying an additional 145,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 19,271.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 116,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,307,000 after buying an additional 115,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EPAM shares. Bank of America upgraded EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $312.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $325.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $239.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on EPAM Systems from $770.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on EPAM Systems from $650.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $435.17.

EPAM stock opened at $347.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $272.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $470.75. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.59 and a 52-week high of $725.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.43, a PEG ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.32.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.62. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

