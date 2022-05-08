Lazard Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,209 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,353 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Masco worth $14,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its position in Masco by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Masco by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Masco by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 17,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Masco by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Masco by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,065 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Masco alerts:

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 43,884 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total transaction of $2,662,881.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 12,447 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $749,931.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,331 shares of company stock valued at $3,911,613 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MAS opened at $53.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.74. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.78 and a fifty-two week high of $71.06. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Masco had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 3,870.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Masco’s payout ratio is 49.34%.

MAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Masco from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.69.

Masco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.