Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 5,203 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 584,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,203 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $18,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NIO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NIO by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,624,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187,731 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in NIO by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,446,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458,313 shares during the period. WT Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in NIO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,414,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in NIO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,661,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in NIO by 4,138.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,107,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,086,000 after buying an additional 2,057,676 shares in the last quarter. 42.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NIO opened at $14.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.22 and a 200 day moving average of $27.54. Nio Inc – has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $55.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.03% and a negative return on equity of 37.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on NIO. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of NIO from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.40 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NIO from $66.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, 86 Research raised shares of NIO from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.24.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

