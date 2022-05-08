Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 81,303 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 315,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,303 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $21,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BJ. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,706,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Covea Finance bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at $1,692,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter worth $453,000. 99.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.45.

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Parent sold 35,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total transaction of $2,359,969.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,521.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $61.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.15. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.08 and a 52-week high of $74.09.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 84.80%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile (Get Rating)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.