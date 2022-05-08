Lazard Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 36,290 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $20,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter valued at $29,000. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ODFL. Raymond James lowered their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $320.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.89.

Shares of ODFL opened at $280.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $318.29. The stock has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.03. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $245.56 and a 52 week high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

