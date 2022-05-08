Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:LGI)

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.1247 per share on Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund stock opened at $15.76 on Friday. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $22.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.28 and its 200 day moving average is $18.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 52.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 28,567 shares during the period.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

