Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:LGI)

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.1247 per share on Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund stock opened at $15.76 on Friday. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $22.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.28 and its 200 day moving average is $18.96.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund (LGI)
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.