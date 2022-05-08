Lear (NYSE:LEA) Price Target Cut to $180.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Cowen from $203.00 to $180.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

LEA has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark increased their target price on Lear from $198.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Lear from $163.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Lear from $177.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Lear from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Lear from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $170.53.

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $130.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.08, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Lear has a 12-month low of $123.28 and a 12-month high of $204.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.45.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 1.15%. Lear’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lear will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.85%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEA. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Lear in the fourth quarter valued at about $378,998,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Lear in the fourth quarter valued at about $343,246,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Lear by 21.4% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,265,529 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $893,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,398 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Lear by 27,995.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 866,739 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $158,674,000 after purchasing an additional 863,654 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Lear by 2,314.2% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 590,520 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $108,036,000 after purchasing an additional 566,060 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

