Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $228.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.32 million. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ LESL traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.64. 3,857,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,591,572. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.33 and its 200 day moving average is $21.11. Leslie’s has a fifty-two week low of $18.07 and a fifty-two week high of $31.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.55.

In related news, insider Steven M. Weddell bought 25,000 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.80 per share, with a total value of $495,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Egeck purchased 101,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,422.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Leslie’s by 456.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,233,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,882 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Leslie’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $330,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Leslie’s by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 72,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 21,071 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Leslie’s by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 6,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Leslie’s by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 503,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,350,000 after buying an additional 82,230 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LESL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leslie’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.09.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

