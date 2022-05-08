Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $228.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.32 million. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

Shares of Leslie’s stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,857,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,572. Leslie’s has a one year low of $18.07 and a one year high of $31.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.55.

In other Leslie’s news, insider Steven M. Weddell acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.80 per share, with a total value of $495,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Egeck acquired 101,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.66 per share, with a total value of $1,999,422.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LESL. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Leslie’s by 456.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,233,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,905,000 after buying an additional 1,011,882 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Leslie’s by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,107,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,873,000 after purchasing an additional 231,968 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Leslie’s by 19.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 503,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,350,000 after purchasing an additional 82,230 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Leslie’s by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 274,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,501,000 after purchasing an additional 64,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Leslie’s by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 533,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,630,000 after purchasing an additional 43,735 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LESL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Leslie’s from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leslie’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.09.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

