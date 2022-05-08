Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 69.90% and a negative net margin of 29,310.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS.

Shares of LXRX traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.80. The stock had a trading volume of 481,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,703. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $6.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LXRX. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 1,354.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 276,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 257,515 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 503.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 293,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 244,808 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 226.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 255,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 177,101 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,215,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,787,000 after acquiring an additional 113,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 157,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 67,569 shares during the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 9th.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain.

