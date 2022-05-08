Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Stake Boosted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 928,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.53% of Liberty Broadband worth $149,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 388,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,402,000 after acquiring an additional 121,980 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 131,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,161,000 after acquiring an additional 46,339 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,163,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,387,000 after acquiring an additional 29,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,175,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,928,000 after acquiring an additional 29,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark cut their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $242.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

In other Liberty Broadband news, Director J David Wargo acquired 2,300 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $132.15 per share, with a total value of $303,945.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 7.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LBRDA opened at $109.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $103.31 and a 1 year high of $188.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.68.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $248.96 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 74.09%.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

